Marana PD: Tip leads to shoplifter ID

The Marana Police Department said an 88-CRIME tip led police to identify 31-year-old Karina Valenzuela Ortiz of Tucson as a shoplifting suspect.

Police said Ortiz is the suspect in a May 29, 2017 shoplifting incident at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3900 Ina Road.

According to a release, a female suspect was caught on surveillance video hiding cosmetic items in bags, and then exiting the store without paying.

Police said Ortiz was arrested on Aug. 25 at the Walmart at 8280 Cortaro Rd. in a separate shoplifting case.

She was booked into the Pima County Jail on an $8,000 bond for that incident, but an 88-CRIME tip helped identify her as the suspect from the May 29 incident.

Marana police issued the following statement on its Facebook page:

We would like to thank the public and our local media outlets for their assistance in identifying Ms. Ortiz. This is another example of how social media can assist police in identifying and arresting criminals. People who may not have been caught in the past are now being charged and prosecuted.

