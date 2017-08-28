Marana PD: Tip leads to shoplifter ID

KOLD is holding a phone bank Monday Aug. 28, 2017 to help our local Red Cross Southern Arizona Chapter raise money for relief efforts in south Texas.
The Marana Police Department said an 88-CRIME tip led police to identify 31-year-old Karina Valenzuela Ortiz of Tucson as a shoplifting suspect.
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking the public for help to find a missing teen. Alyssa Anderson was reported missing over a year ago, on August 26, 2016. She was last seen in Tucson.
Officers were able to get a reported fight under control at the prison in Douglas. Two groups of inmates were involved in a large-scale fight, fighting each other, according to Andrew Wilder with the Arizona Department of Corrections. The melee occurred in the prison yard around 7:55 p.m. on Sunday, August 27.
Edward Rene Bonn has been the City of Tucson Street Maintenance Supervisor for 15 years, and he says this is the worst monsoon he’s seen in his career.
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.
Thousands of people are going through the same harrowing experiences as this Hurricane Harvey survivor in Rockport, TX.
Sharks aren't swimming the streets of Houston and the airport isn't underwater.
In the midst of the remnants of Hurricane Harvey, a building exploded in downtown Houston.
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.
An accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler Monday morning is likely to have a major impact on the afternoon commute, state troopers say.
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.
A Flash Flood Watch has been expanded to cover all of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi through Thursday at 7 p.m.
Germany authorities say they now believe that a male nurse who was convicted of killing patients with overdoses of heart medication killed at least 84 people.
