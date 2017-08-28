Man sentenced in fatal 2015 crash in Sahuarita

After concerns about militarized police forces led to limits on surplus military gear for local law enforcement, Trump prepares to roll back those restrictions.
After concerns about militarized police forces led to limits on surplus military gear for local law enforcement, Trump prepares to roll back those restrictions.
The man accused of hitting and killing a motorcyclist in Sahuarita in 2015 will spend the next 48 years in prison.
The man accused of hitting and killing a motorcyclist in Sahuarita in 2015 will spend the next 48 years in prison.
This afternoon in Pima County Superior Court was an emotional day for both parties.
This afternoon in Pima County Superior Court was an emotional day for both parties.
After weeks of speculation, President Donald Trump has pardoned former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.
After weeks of speculation, President Donald Trump has pardoned former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.
A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing at a motel on the southeast side of Tucson last week.
A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing at a motel on the southeast side of Tucson last week.
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.
Thousands of people are going through the same harrowing experiences as this Hurricane Harvey survivor in Rockport, TX.
Thousands of people are going through the same harrowing experiences as this Hurricane Harvey survivor in Rockport, TX.
Sharks aren't swimming the streets of Houston and the airport isn't underwater.
Sharks aren't swimming the streets of Houston and the airport isn't underwater.
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.
Tall Tails Animal Rescue in Hankamer, TX is looking for boats and crates to rescue their animals after severe flooding.
Tall Tails Animal Rescue in Hankamer, TX is looking for boats and crates to rescue their animals after severe flooding.
In the midst of the remnants of Hurricane Harvey, a building exploded in downtown Houston.
In the midst of the remnants of Hurricane Harvey, a building exploded in downtown Houston.
The storm is currently off the Georgia coast 110 miles south of Charleston, SC, with winds of 35 mph.
The storm is currently off the Georgia coast 110 miles south of Charleston, SC, with winds of 35 mph.