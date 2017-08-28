Man sentenced in fatal 2015 crash in Sahuarita

The man accused of hitting and killing motorcyclist in Sahuarita two years ago has been sentenced on multiple charges.

On Monday, Aug. 28, Scott Woodington was sentenced to 37 years on top of the 11 years he's already serving for a separate DUI case.

In total, Woodington will spend the next 48 years in prison baring parole.

Authorities said Woodington was drunk and speeding when he hit two motorcyclists in Sahuarita in May 2015. Amy Hill, 50, was seriously injured in the crash and died three months later.

Woodington was already serving time for an aggravated DUI incident that happened in November 2014.

Woodington also previously spent six years in prison after being convicted of DUI three times in Maricopa County. He was released in 2012.

