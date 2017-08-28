'Harvey the hurricane hawk' takes refuge in cab, becomes internet star

Houston taxi driver William Bruso got a big surprise on Friday, Aug. 25 when he found a hawk sitting in his cab, apparently taking refuge from impending Hurricane Harvey.

Bruso posted 10 videos of the hawk on YouTube.

Bruso tried numerous times to encourage the hawk to leave, but "Harvey" didn't want to.

Due to the hurricane, animal welfare organizations were closed, so Bruso decided to let the hawk wait out the storm in his home.

On Saturday Texas Wildlife Rehabilitation Coalition (TWRC) picked up Harvey.

In a YouTube video TWRC said that Harvey is injured, and wouldn't have survived the storm had he not been rescued.

In a Facebook post, TWRC said that Harvey is being treated for an injury that prevents him from flying. Unfortunately x-rays will have to wait until flood waters recede, and staff can get to their rehabilitation center.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.