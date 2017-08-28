'Harvey the hurricane hawk' takes refuge in cab, becomes internet star

Houston taxi driver William Bruso got a big surprise on Friday, Aug. 25 when he found a hawk sitting in his cab, apparently taking refuge from impending Hurricane Harvey.
The man accused of hitting and killing a motorcyclist in Sahuarita in 2015 will spend the next 48 years in prison.
KOLD is holding a phone bank Monday Aug. 28, 2017 to help our local Red Cross Southern Arizona Chapter raise money for relief efforts in south Texas.
The Marana Police Department said an 88-CRIME tip led police to identify 31-year-old Karina Valenzuela Ortiz of Tucson as a shoplifting suspect.
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking the public for help to find a missing teen. Alyssa Anderson was reported missing over a year ago, on August 26, 2016. She was last seen in Tucson.
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.
Thousands of people are going through the same harrowing experiences as this Hurricane Harvey survivor in Rockport, TX.
Sharks aren't swimming the streets of Houston and the airport isn't underwater.
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.
Tall Tails Animal Rescue in Hankamer, TX is looking for boats and crates to rescue their animals after severe flooding.
In the midst of the remnants of Hurricane Harvey, a building exploded in downtown Houston.
The storm is currently off the Georgia coast 110 miles south of Charleston, SC, with winds of 35 mph.
