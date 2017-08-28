World Care collecting donations for southeast Texas - Tucson News Now

World Care collecting donations for southeast Texas

By Kevin Adger, Reporter
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

As the flooding and the rain continues in southeastern Texas, so does the need for help.

Local non-profit World Care is looking for help from the community. They say Tucson has helped in the past and they know this community will come through again.

The main two needs for those in Texas are hygiene and cleaning products.

World Care officials say for hygiene product donations, think of things you would use in your daily life.

  • New towels
  • Toothpaste, toothbrushes, dental floss
  • Shampoo and conditioner
  • Hand soap, bar soap
  • Deodorant
  • Razors/shaving cream
  • Toilet paper
  • Feminine hygiene products
  • Diapers (adult, baby)
  • Hand sanitizers

As for cleaning supplies, just think of all the things you use to clean your home or office.

  • ZEP Mold and Mildew Stain Remover
  • Moldex
  • Bleach
  • Gloves
  • Mops
  • Buckets
  • Sponges
  • Garbage bags
  • 3M Mold respirators

A collection bin will be staged out front for after hour donations, 1925 W Gardner Lane, Tucson, AZ 85705.

Here is the list from World Care on what they’re looking for: https://www.worldcare.org/

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Tumamoc Hill extending access hours, getting new "tour" app

    Tumamoc Hill extending access hours, getting new "tour" app

    Monday, August 28 2017 7:56 PM EDT2017-08-28 23:56:27 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    "Tumamoc Hill is a remarkable community gathering place, and represents the best of our city. We will continue to welcome the public and help connect people to the wonders and history of this site and the Sonoran Desert," said Benjamin Wilder, Tumamoc's interim director. "This is an opportunity to lift up the curtains of science and bring the public into a working research facility."

    "Tumamoc Hill is a remarkable community gathering place, and represents the best of our city. We will continue to welcome the public and help connect people to the wonders and history of this site and the Sonoran Desert," said Benjamin Wilder, Tumamoc's interim director. "This is an opportunity to lift up the curtains of science and bring the public into a working research facility."

  • World Care collecting donations for southeast Texas

    World Care collecting donations for southeast Texas

    Monday, August 28 2017 7:35 PM EDT2017-08-28 23:35:17 GMT

    As the flooding and the rain continues in southeastern Texas, so does the need for help. 

    As the flooding and the rain continues in southeastern Texas, so does the need for help. 

  • Be on the lookout for scams as fundraising efforts kick in for Hurricane Harvey

    Be on the lookout for scams as fundraising efforts kick in for Hurricane Harvey

    Monday, August 28 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-08-28 22:58:30 GMT

    According to news releases from AZ Attorney General Mark Brnovich, the Better Business Bureau, and BBB Wise Giving Alliance warnings are going out to be careful when contributing to a Hurricane Harvey relief fund.  

    According to news releases from AZ Attorney General Mark Brnovich, the Better Business Bureau, and BBB Wise Giving Alliance warnings are going out to be careful when contributing to a Hurricane Harvey relief fund.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly