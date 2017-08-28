World Care collecting donations for southeast Texas

As the flooding and the rain continues in southeastern Texas, so does the need for help.

Local non-profit World Care is looking for help from the community. They say Tucson has helped in the past and they know this community will come through again.

The main two needs for those in Texas are hygiene and cleaning products.

World Care officials say for hygiene product donations, think of things you would use in your daily life.

New towels

Toothpaste, toothbrushes, dental floss

Shampoo and conditioner

Hand soap, bar soap

Deodorant

Razors/shaving cream

Toilet paper

Feminine hygiene products

Diapers (adult, baby)

Hand sanitizers

As for cleaning supplies, just think of all the things you use to clean your home or office.

ZEP Mold and Mildew Stain Remover

Moldex

Bleach

Gloves

Mops

Buckets

Sponges

Garbage bags

3M Mold respirators

A collection bin will be staged out front for after hour donations, 1925 W Gardner Lane, Tucson, AZ 85705.

Here is the list from World Care on what they’re looking for: https://www.worldcare.org/

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.