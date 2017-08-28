Local law enforcement response to new access to military surplus

After concerns about militarized police forces led to limits on surplus military gear for local law enforcement, Trump prepares to roll back those restrictions.
KOLD held a phone bank Monday Aug. 28, 2017 to help our local Red Cross Southern Arizona Chapter raise money for relief efforts in south Texas.
As pictures, videos and live streams of the destruction after Harvey hit Texas, Jerome Hubbard is reminded of what he endured in New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina. Hubbard's family rode out the storm and flood waters together, but they wound up separated when it came time to evacuate the city.
Police departments will once again be able to purchase or receive free surplus military equipment after President Trump over turned a ban on some equipment put in place by President Obama following the unrest in Ferguson, Missouri three years ago.
According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release, officers at the Port of San Luis pedestrian crossing stopped a man for secondary inspection after a CBP K9 alerted to the possibility of drugs.
"Tumamoc Hill is a remarkable community gathering place, and represents the best of our city. We will continue to welcome the public and help connect people to the wonders and history of this site and the Sonoran Desert," said Benjamin Wilder, Tumamoc's interim director. "This is an opportunity to lift up the curtains of science and bring the public into a working research facility."
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.
Two people have died and four have been wounded in a mass shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library.
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.
The senior citizens who appear in a now-viral photo showing them submerged in waist-deep water in a Texas assisted-living center flooded by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend have been relocated to a nearby facility...
The senior citizens who appear in a now-viral photo showing them submerged in waist-deep water in a Texas assisted-living center flooded by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend have been relocated to a nearby facility and a hospital.
The alligator was taken in the Southwest Alligator Hunting Zone by the hunting party of Bryan Burnside of Brandon near Natchez.
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.
Looters posing as people that needed to be rescued in Houston tried to overtake and shoot at members of the Cajun Navy today. The Cajun Navy posted on their Facebook page that there were shots fired at the boats, but all members are safe. The Cajun Navy is currently on stand down while waiting for a new strategic plan. Louisiana Cajun Navy The Cajun Navy formed over 12 years ago, and have been rescuing stranded flood victims ever since. The group is currently in Housto...
Tall Tails Animal Rescue in Hankamer, TX is looking for boats and crates to rescue their animals after severe flooding.
Tall Tails Animal Rescue in Hankamer, TX is looking for boats and crates to rescue their animals after severe flooding.