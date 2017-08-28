Tumamoc Hill extending access hours, getting new "tour" app

"Tumamoc Hill is a remarkable community gathering place, and represents the best of our city. We will continue to welcome the public and help connect people to the wonders and history of this site and the Sonoran Desert," said Benjamin Wilder, Tumamoc's interim director. "This is an opportunity to lift up the curtains of science and bring the public into a working research facility."
"Tumamoc Hill is a remarkable community gathering place, and represents the best of our city. We will continue to welcome the public and help connect people to the wonders and history of this site and the Sonoran Desert," said Benjamin Wilder, Tumamoc's interim director. "This is an opportunity to lift up the curtains of science and bring the public into a working research facility."
As the flooding and the rain continues in southeastern Texas, so does the need for help.
As the flooding and the rain continues in southeastern Texas, so does the need for help.
According to news releases from AZ Attorney General Mark Brnovich, the Better Business Bureau, and BBB Wise Giving Alliance warnings are going out to be careful when contributing to a Hurricane Harvey relief fund.
According to news releases from AZ Attorney General Mark Brnovich, the Better Business Bureau, and BBB Wise Giving Alliance warnings are going out to be careful when contributing to a Hurricane Harvey relief fund.
Houston taxi driver William Bruso got a big surprise on Friday, Aug. 25 when he found a hawk sitting in his cab, apparently taking refuge from impending Hurricane Harvey.
Houston taxi driver William Bruso got a big surprise on Friday, Aug. 25 when he found a hawk sitting in his cab, apparently taking refuge from impending Hurricane Harvey.
The man accused of hitting and killing a motorcyclist in Sahuarita in 2015 will spend the next 48 years in prison.
The man accused of hitting and killing a motorcyclist in Sahuarita in 2015 will spend the next 48 years in prison.
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.
The alligator was taken in the Southwest Alligator Hunting Zone by the hunting party of Bryan Burnside of Brandon near Natchez.
The alligator was taken in the Southwest Alligator Hunting Zone by the hunting party of Bryan Burnside of Brandon near Natchez.
Multiple people have been killed and injured in a shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library, according to Eastern New Mexico News.
Multiple people have been killed and injured in a shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library, according to Eastern New Mexico News.
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.
Looters posing as people that needed to be rescued in Houston tried to overtake and shoot at members of the Cajun Navy today. The Cajun Navy posted on their Facebook page that there were shots fired at the boats, but all members are safe. The Cajun Navy is currently on stand down while waiting for a new strategic plan. Louisiana Cajun Navy The Cajun Navy formed over 12 years ago, and have been rescuing stranded flood victims ever since. The group is currently in Housto...
Looters posing as people that needed to be rescued in Houston tried to overtake and shoot at members of the Cajun Navy today. The Cajun Navy posted on their Facebook page that there were shots fired at the boats, but all members are safe. The Cajun Navy is currently on stand down while waiting for a new strategic plan. Louisiana Cajun Navy The Cajun Navy formed over 12 years ago, and have been rescuing stranded flood victims ever since. The group is currently in Housto...
A North Korean missile has flown over Japan, according to news reports.
A North Korean missile has flown over Japan, according to news reports.
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.