Man attempts to smuggle meth into U.S. via his thighs

Meth taped to an attempted smuggler's thighs. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

This ranks among the most unusual ways someone tried to smuggle drugs across the border into the U.S., via their thighs.

According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release, officers at the Port of San Luis pedestrian crossing stopped a man for secondary inspection after a CBP K9 alerted to the possibility of drugs.

During a search CBP officers found the man had three pounds of methamphetamine taped to his thighs.

The 34-year-old man, a U.S. citizen was arrested and faces narcotics smuggling charges, he has been turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

CBP officers also seized the methamphetamine, worth an estimated $10,000.

