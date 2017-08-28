Houston couple stranded in Tucson is taking action to help victims of Hurricane Harvey

Elizabeth and Joshua Webb live in Houston but came out to Tucson last Wednesday for a wedding. (Source: Tucson News Now)

At the time, the Webbs had no idea Hurricane Harvey would hit.

"We had heard nothing that there was even going to be a storm, let alone a hurricane. So we really didn't have a chance to prepare," Elizabeth Webb said.

As the Webbs were at a wedding on Friday, Hurricane Harvey made landfall. The couple had no choice but to watch the destruction from more than a 1,000 miles away.

"It's very emotional. Some of the pictures I'm like, I know where that is. I drive that street to work everyday," she said. "It's been a little bit of a roller coaster emotionally. At different times, I feel different things. I have not gotten much sleep."

Luckily their home and Joshua's work remain undamaged.

"We have some neighbors we were able to contact. We're a little bit higher up and so they said things have been good," Elizabeth said.

The Webbs won't be able to drive home for the time being, but they decided to take action while they wait.

"I was like well, we're going to be driving let's see if we can get some people to send things to help, and it kind of grew. I posted it on Facebook and people have been sharing it," Elizabeth said.

Through a website, social media, and word of mouth donations have already started to come in. Elizabeth said it's their way of connecting two communities during this time of need.

"People from Tucson who really want to help and people from Houston who need the help and help bring that together and facilitate us doing our part to show love to people in Houston," she said.

The Webbs will donate the items to local organizations in Houston once they are able to return.

They're asking for the following items:

Socks

Towels

Blankets

Pillows

Sweaters and Sweatshirts

Diapers

Formula

Packaged Food

Toothbrushes & Toothpaste

Feminine Products

Shampoo & Conditioner

Hand Sanitizer

First Aid Supplies

Items can dropped off at the Northwest Community Friends Church at 5950 North La Canada Drive.

