Houston couple stranded in Tucson is taking action to help victims of Hurricane Harvey

"We had heard nothing about that there was even going to be a storm, let alone a hurricane. So we really didn't have a chance to prepare," Elizabeth Webb said. The couple had no choice but to watch the destruction from more than a 1,000 miles away.
KOLD held a phone bank Monday Aug. 28, 2017 to help our local Red Cross Southern Arizona Chapter raise money for relief efforts in south Texas.
As pictures, videos and live streams of the destruction after Harvey hit Texas, Jerome Hubbard is reminded of what he endured in New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina. Hubbard's family rode out the storm and flood waters together, but they wound up separated when it came time to evacuate the city.
Police departments will once again be able to purchase or receive free surplus military equipment after President Trump over turned a ban on some equipment put in place by President Obama following the unrest in Ferguson, Missouri three years ago.
According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release, officers at the Port of San Luis pedestrian crossing stopped a man for secondary inspection after a CBP K9 alerted to the possibility of drugs.
The alligator was taken in the Southwest Alligator Hunting Zone by the hunting party of Bryan Burnside of Brandon near Natchez.
Two people have died and four have been wounded in a mass shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library.
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."
The senior citizens who appear in a now-viral photo showing them submerged in waist-deep water in a Texas assisted-living center flooded by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend have been relocated to a nearby facility...
Looters posing as people that needed to be rescued in Houston tried to overtake and shoot at members of the Cajun Navy today. The Cajun Navy posted on their Facebook page that there were shots fired at the boats, but all members are safe. The Cajun Navy is currently on stand down while waiting for a new strategic plan. Louisiana Cajun Navy The Cajun Navy formed over 12 years ago, and have been rescuing stranded flood victims ever since. The group is currently in Housto...
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.
Tall Tails Animal Rescue in Hankamer, TX is looking for boats and crates to rescue their animals after severe flooding.
Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to The Daily News in Galveston County.
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.
