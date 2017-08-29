Chiricahua National Monument celebrates the contribution of Buffalo Soldiers

KOLD held a phone bank Monday Aug. 28, 2017 to help our local Red Cross Southern Arizona Chapter raise money for relief efforts in south Texas.
"We had heard nothing about that there was even going to be a storm, let alone a hurricane. So we really didn't have a chance to prepare," Elizabeth Webb said. The couple had no choice but to watch the destruction from more than a 1,000 miles away.
As pictures, videos and live streams of the destruction after Harvey hit Texas, Jerome Hubbard is reminded of what he endured in New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina. Hubbard's family rode out the storm and flood waters together, but they wound up separated when it came time to evacuate the city.
Police departments will once again be able to purchase or receive free surplus military equipment after President Trump over turned a ban on some equipment put in place by President Obama following the unrest in Ferguson, Missouri three years ago.
According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release, officers at the Port of San Luis pedestrian crossing stopped a man for secondary inspection after a CBP K9 alerted to the possibility of drugs.
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.
The senior citizens who appear in a now-viral photo showing them submerged in waist-deep water in a Texas assisted-living center flooded by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend have been relocated to a nearby facility...
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.
