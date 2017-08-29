Tucson International launches nonstop flight to San Jose

File Photo: Alaskan Airlines flight at TUS (Source: Tucson News Now)

Tucson International Airport is adding a nonstop flight to San Jose.

The first flight to the city takes off at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Tucson city leaders are excited about the addition because it means quicker access to the tech industry in Silicon Valley.

Passengers will be flying on an Alaska Airlines Embraer 175 jet, which can hold 76 people.

To maximize passenger’s time in the Bay Area, the return flight to Tucson is at 6:45 p.m.

The schedule for now will be one morning flight to San Jose and one evening flight to return.

