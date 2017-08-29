Tucson International launches nonstop flight to San Jose

Tucson International Airport is adding a nonstop flight to San Jose.
KOLD held a phone bank Monday Aug. 28, 2017 to help our local Red Cross Southern Arizona Chapter raise money for relief efforts in south Texas.
"We had heard nothing about that there was even going to be a storm, let alone a hurricane. So we really didn't have a chance to prepare," Elizabeth Webb said. The couple had no choice but to watch the destruction from more than a 1,000 miles away.
As pictures, videos and live streams of the destruction after Harvey hit Texas, Jerome Hubbard is reminded of what he endured in New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina. Hubbard's family rode out the storm and flood waters together, but they wound up separated when it came time to evacuate the city.
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.
Two people have died and four have been wounded in a mass shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library.
The Seattle Times apologized on social media Monday after misidentifying the state of Mississippi as Alabama on a Hurricane Harvey tracking map.
The alligator was taken in the Southwest Alligator Hunting Zone by the hunting party of Bryan Burnside of Brandon near Natchez.
Thousands of people are going through the same harrowing experiences as this Hurricane Harvey survivor in Rockport, TX.
