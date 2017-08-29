TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

TOP STORIES

1. Houston couple stranded in Tucson is taking action to help victims of Hurricane Harvey

Elizabeth and Joshua Webb live in Houston but were at a wedding on Friday when Hurricane Harvey made landfall. The couple had no choice but to watch the destruction from more than a 1,000 miles away.

The Webbs won't be able to drive home for the time being, but they decided to take action while they wait.

"I was like well, we're going to be driving let's see if we can get some people to send things to help, and it kind of grew. I posted it on Facebook and people have been sharing it," Elizabeth said.

Through a website, social media, and word of mouth donations have already started to come in. Elizabeth said it's their way of connecting two communities during this time of need.

2. UPDATE: 6 officers, 15 inmates injured during Douglas prison fight

A lockdown at the state prison complex in Douglas is still in place after a fight broke out on Sunday.

Two groups of inmates were involved in a large-scale fight, fighting each other, according to Andrew Wilder with the Arizona Department of Corrections.

Wilder said 15 inmates and six officers were injured. The officers were injured while trying to break up the fight, and are expected to make a full recovery.

Wilder would not specify the motivation behind the fight, but said that officers were not targeted.

3. KOLD CARES: How to help victims of Hurricane Harvey

KOLD held a phone bank Monday Aug. 28, 2017 to help our local Red Cross Southern Arizona Chapter raise money for relief efforts in south Texas.

In all the phone bank raised $22,045.

You can also donate online at www.redcross.org, or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. You can also text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

HAPPENING TODAY

There's a new flight at Tucson International Airport.

Alaska Airlines is offering a non-stop flight from Tucson to San Jose.

City leaders say they expect this new addition to create a big boost for businesses here at home.

WEATHER

Meteorologist Kira Miner says today will be mostly sunny with isolated storms possibly moving in from the northeast late in the day.

Highs will be near 103 degrees in Tucson.

