KOLD INVESTIGATES: Wrong runway landings in Tucson

Former University of Arizona men's basketball coach Lute Olson will be honored for his significant contribution to the U of A and the Tucson community with a statue, according to a statement from Director of Athletics Dave Heeke on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
A Tucson woman and Mexican teen are facing charges after the teen was found in the trunk of a car at an immigration checkpoint, authorities said.
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the Circa 79 Salon on River Road between 1st and La Canada, was robbed twice - once on Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12 via a back door.
Three pilots have landed on the wrong runway over the course of a year at Tucson International Airport and those incidents could have proven deadly.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department said two men have been shot at an apartment complex in the 6400 block of Camino de la Tierra.
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."
A Houston police officer drowned in flood waters over the weekend, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle.
WAFB’s Kiran Chawla and Rick Portier are embedded with the group “Cajun Navy 2016.” The same group helped rescue numerous people during the August 2016 flood in south Louisiana. They are now helping to rescue people in metro Houston, Texas. Follow Kiran Chawla on Facebook for more remarkable live videos of rescue efforts. Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.
A close family friend allegedly abducted the girl, strangled her and threw her off a bridge.
