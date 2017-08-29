Hurricane Harvey breaks rainfall record

The National Weather Service in Houston confirmed Hurricane Harvey broke the record for rainfall from a tropical system.

The record for total rainfall from a tropical system has been BROKEN! Mary's Creek at Winding Road recorded 49.20", previous record is 48". pic.twitter.com/yCjuUOR8p3 — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) August 29, 2017

The rainfall total as of Tuesday Aug 29, 2017 at 9:20 a.m. was 49.2 inches. The previous record was 48 inches.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.