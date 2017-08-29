Hurricane Harvey breaks rainfall record - Tucson News Now

Hurricane Harvey breaks rainfall record

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
HOUSTON (Tucson News Now) -

The National Weather Service in Houston confirmed Hurricane Harvey broke the record for rainfall from a tropical system.

The rainfall total as of Tuesday Aug 29, 2017 at 9:20 a.m. was 49.2 inches. The previous record was 48 inches.

