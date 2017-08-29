Davis-Monthan conducting drills - Tucson News Now

BREAKING

Davis-Monthan conducting drills

By Michael Cooper, Digital Content Director
Connect
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson is conducting drills Tuesday, Aug. 29.

D-M tweeted out a statement around 9:10 a.m.

The gates may be closed, but it is just a test.

We are working to get more information.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly