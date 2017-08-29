Davis-Monthan conducting drills

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson is conducting drills Tuesday, Aug. 29.

D-M tweeted out a statement around 9:10 a.m.

The gates may be closed, but it is just a test.

We are working to get more information.

There is an exercise on base today, which will test various procedures. Gates may be closed. Updates will follow when the exercise is over. — Davis-Monthan AFB (@DMAFB) August 29, 2017

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.