Prickly Pear Margaritas - Tanque Verde Ranch

Take a stroll through desert trails while hand-picking colorful cactus fruit.

Tanque Verde Ranch is in the middle of their Prickly Pear Harvest Event. Executive Chef Justin Macy joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak to make Prickly Pear Margaritas.

This cocktail is just one of the many delicious drinks and dishes you can make from the desert fruit.

For more information about the event visit their website: http://bit.ly/2wMWmBE.

Prickly Pear Margarita Recipe:

Ingredients

1 1/2 ounces of tequila

2 ounces of lime juice

1 ounce of prickly pear juice

1/2 ounce Cointreau

1/2 ounce of simple syrup or agave nectar



Directions

Rim your glass with salt or sugar.

Combine tequila, lime juice, triple sec, simple syrup and prickly pear juice in a cocktail shaker.

Shake well and serve on the rocks.

