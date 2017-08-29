Virgin Mary statue survives fire during Hurricane Harvey

An electrical fire wrecked three homes, as Hurricane Harvey tore through Texas, but an unlikely survivor became an inspiration, according to a Fox News report.

A Virgin Mary statue sticks out from the rubble seems to offer hope in the midst of so much chaos and heartbreak.

As Harvey tore through the Coastal Bend, a family home in Robstown suffered a different kind of disaster https://t.co/a2ydt8FLCt pic.twitter.com/exBcI2Ow7Y — KRIS 6 News (@KRIS6News) August 28, 2017

Natali Rojas, the homeowner, told local station KRIS:

“Some may blame God and some may blame the hurricane but the only thing standing were holy things,”

Her father, Jesus Rojas added:

"I believe that throughout my life I've suffered a lot, we were migrants. We worked all of our lives in fields and trying to show our families how to stay strong, how to believe in God and keep everybody together as a family,"

