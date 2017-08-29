Virgin Mary statue survives fire during Hurricane Harvey - Tucson News Now

Virgin Mary statue survives fire during Hurricane Harvey

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Twitter / @KRIS6News) (Source: Twitter / @KRIS6News)
ROBSTOWN, TX (Tucson News Now) -

An electrical fire wrecked three homes, as Hurricane Harvey tore through Texas, but an unlikely survivor became an inspiration, according to a Fox News report.

A Virgin Mary statue sticks out from the rubble seems to offer hope in the midst of so much chaos and heartbreak.

Natali Rojas, the homeowner, told local station KRIS

“Some may blame God and some may blame the hurricane but the only thing standing were holy things,”

 Her father, Jesus Rojas added:

"I believe that throughout my life I've suffered a lot, we were migrants. We worked all of our lives in fields and trying to show our families how to stay strong, how to believe in God and keep everybody together as a family," 

