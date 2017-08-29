Davis-Monthan realiza ejercidos de entrenamiento en Tucson

El Base de Fuerza Aérea de Davis-Monthan en Tucson estuvo realizando ejercicios de entrenamiento el martes, 29 de agosto.
D-M escribió un tweet alrededor de 9:10 a.m.
There is an exercise on base today, which will test various procedures. Gates may be closed. Updates will follow when the exercise is over.— Davis-Monthan AFB (@DMAFB) August 29, 2017
Las puertas estuvieron cerradas por un tiempo durante la mañana, pero es sólo una prueba.
Estamos trabajando para obtener más información.
