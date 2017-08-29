Davis-Monthan realiza ejercidos de entrenamiento en Tucson - Tucson News Now

Davis-Monthan realiza ejercidos de entrenamiento en Tucson

By KOLD Noticias 13 Estacion
Connect
(Foto: Tucson News Now) (Foto: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (NOTICIAS KOLD 13) -

El Base de Fuerza Aérea de Davis-Monthan en Tucson estuvo realizando ejercicios de entrenamiento el martes, 29 de agosto.

D-M escribió un tweet alrededor de 9:10 a.m.

Las puertas estuvieron cerradas por un tiempo durante la mañana, pero es sólo una prueba.

Estamos trabajando para obtener más información.

