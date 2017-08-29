Tucson man gets five years for attempted bank robbery - Tucson News Now

Tucson man gets five years for attempted bank robbery

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A Tucson man was sentenced to more than five years for an attempted bank robbery in 2015.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Richard Ortega Elenes was sentenced on Monday, Aug. 28.

CRIME TEAM COVERAGE: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month.

Elenes, who pleaded guilty to the charge, tried to rob a Wells Fargo Bank in Tucson on June 29, 2015.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the 41-year-old Elenes handed a note to a bank teller which read: "I need all of your money now."

The teller pressed an alarm button and Elenes then walked out of the bank and into a waiting taxicab. He was captured by authorities within 30 minutes.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Crime & CourtsMore>>

  • Trump clears way for local police to obtain military gear

    Trump clears way for local police to obtain military gear

    Monday, August 28 2017 4:29 AM EDT2017-08-28 08:29:02 GMT
    Tuesday, August 29 2017 3:41 PM EDT2017-08-29 19:41:58 GMT

    After concerns about militarized police forces led to limits on surplus military gear for local law enforcement, Trump prepares to roll back those restrictions.

    After concerns about militarized police forces led to limits on surplus military gear for local law enforcement, Trump prepares to roll back those restrictions.

  • Tucson man gets five years for attempted bank robbery

    Tucson man gets five years for attempted bank robbery

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 2:38 PM EDT2017-08-29 18:38:12 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A Tucson man was sentenced to more than five years in prison for an attempted bank robbery in 2015.

    A Tucson man was sentenced to more than five years in prison for an attempted bank robbery in 2015.

  • Man attempts to smuggle meth into U.S. via his thighs

    Man attempts to smuggle meth into U.S. via his thighs

    Monday, August 28 2017 9:02 PM EDT2017-08-29 01:02:09 GMT
    Meth taped to an attempted smuggler's thighs. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)Meth taped to an attempted smuggler's thighs. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

    According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release, officers at the Port of San Luis pedestrian crossing stopped a man for secondary inspection after a CBP K9 alerted to the possibility of drugs.

    According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release, officers at the Port of San Luis pedestrian crossing stopped a man for secondary inspection after a CBP K9 alerted to the possibility of drugs.

    •   
Powered by Frankly