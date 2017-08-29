Tucson man gets five years for attempted bank robbery

A Tucson man was sentenced to more than five years for an attempted bank robbery in 2015.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Richard Ortega Elenes was sentenced on Monday, Aug. 28.

Elenes, who pleaded guilty to the charge, tried to rob a Wells Fargo Bank in Tucson on June 29, 2015.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the 41-year-old Elenes handed a note to a bank teller which read: "I need all of your money now."

The teller pressed an alarm button and Elenes then walked out of the bank and into a waiting taxicab. He was captured by authorities within 30 minutes.

