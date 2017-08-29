PCSD investigating double shooting southwest of Tucson

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said two men have been shot at an apartment complex in the 6400 block of Camino de la Tierra.

Both men were taken to a hospital.

The shooting happened at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug 29.

PCSD is still investigating, and will release more information as it becomes available.

No word on the condition of either man.

