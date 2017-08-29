Pima Co. Sheriff's Dept. asking for public's help to identify burglary suspects

Burglary detectives with the Pima County Sheriff's Department are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects in two salon burglaries from July.

According to a PCSD release two suspects forced their way inside the Circa 79 Salon on River Road between 1st and La Canada, Tuesday, July 11, via a back door. Surveillance video showed deputies that two men entered the business before 11 p.m. and began filling a bag with items from a back room.

The suspects are believed to be white, in their 30s with bandanas covering their faces.

A second incident occurred at the same business, the Circa 79 salon on Wednesday, July 12. Around 11 p.m. deputies responded to the scene for an alarm activation, they found signs of forced entry and learned that items of value were taken.

Surveillance video again showed two men forcing their way inside the salon, causing damage to the area.

The suspects from this second robbery are described as white, in their 30s. According to PCSD one of the suspects in the July 12 robbery is believed to have participated in the robbery on July 11.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Those who want to remain anonymous can submit their tip by text, phone to 88-CRIME or by going online to www.88CRIME.org.

