Could your favorite animal shelter or rescue group use a boost? For the fifth year in a row, animal rescues and shelters of all kinds will compete for the chance to win their share of $25,000, including a $10,000 grand prize, courtesy of Tractor Supply Company’s “Rescue Your Rescue” contest.
We have two cuties in studio for Tuesday's Tails - Meema and Curry.
Wondering how you're going to spend your Labor Day holiday? How about walking with a few furry friends? Pima Animal Care Center is hoping to sign up 200 volunteers to help walk the dogs they have in their shelter.
Audri the heifer and her human, 15-year-old Mitchell Miner, didn't win the blue ribbon at the Iowa State Fair on Saturday, Aug. 12, but a photo of the pair definitely won the internet.
The amendment isn't a green light for everyone to start smashing windows. There are several steps one needs to follow to make sure he or she is acting within the law, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."
A Houston police officer drowned in flood waters over the weekend, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle.
WAFB’s Kiran Chawla and Rick Portier are embedded with the group “Cajun Navy 2016.” The same group helped rescue numerous people during the August 2016 flood in south Louisiana. They are now helping to rescue people in metro Houston, Texas. Follow Kiran Chawla on Facebook for more remarkable live videos of rescue efforts. Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.
A close family friend allegedly abducted the girl, strangled her and threw her off a bridge.
