Tuesday's Tails: Meema and Curry

Posted by Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ

We have two cuties in studio for Tuesday's Tails - Meema and Curry. 

Meema (A606223) is a sweet mature gal. 

She is a 9-year-old mixed breed dog and is the perfect medium size! She is reported to do well with other dogs and has a nice calm, affectionate personality. 

Curry (A610941) is a 9 month old, small breed mix. 

He walks well on a leash and is an all-around great dog! He is very social and appears to get along well with other dogs his size. He will be a great addition to any family!

Think either of these guys would be a great addition to your family?  Stop by and visit them at the Pima Animal Care Center at 4000 North Silverbell Road.  

Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.  

Whoever adopts Meema or Curry will get a free bath and brush from Wags My Tail at Ina and Shannon. 

