THINK ABOUT IT EDITORIAL - Guest commentary: Compassion & Tolerance

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is commentary by Todd Rockoff, President and CEO of the Tucson Jewish Community Center -- the Tucson J. Viewers with responsible opposing views are welcome to respond by clicking HERE.

KOLD gave me the opportunity to offer this commentary.

At the Tucson J we create a community for all. We are a center that is open to all, without regard for race, gender, or religious affiliation and are proud to help our Tucsonans strengthen our community. Our programs continually seek outreach opportunities with other non-profits and for-profit organizations that helps make people’s lives better.

As one of the many resources throughout our community that are tolerant, compassionate and welcoming to all. We all pitch in in our own way to make Tucson strong.

Our pledge at the J is to create community based on Jewish Values by providing the highest quality programs and services in a safe and secure environment for ALL people of ALL ages Jewish values are universal values – values that enrich people’s lives and broaden communal harmony.

The J is a tent, open on all sides and helping build community.

And right now, compassion, tolerance and community is just what we need.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.