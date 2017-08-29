Tucson woman, Mexican teen arrested in smuggling case

A Tucson woman and Mexican teen are facing charges after the teen was found in the trunk of a car at an immigration checkpoint. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

A Tucson woman and Mexican teen are facing charges after the teen was found in the trunk of a car at an immigration checkpoint, federal authorities said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it happened on SR 83 Monday, Aug. 28.

"The smuggling attempt was foiled when agents referred the driver, a 25-year-old Tucson woman, for a secondary inspection of the vehicle," CBP said in a news release. "When agents opened the trunk, they discovered an 18-year-old male Mexican national inside."

The Tucson woman was arrested on a charge of human smuggling while the teen is facing immigration violations.

"Concealing humans in car trunks is a common tactic used by smugglers, even though their cargo could suffocate, suffer heat stroke or hypothermia, or injury from vehicle collisions," the CBP said.

