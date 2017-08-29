U of A to honor Lute Olson with a statue

Former University of Arizona men's basketball coach Lute Olson will be honored for his significant contribution to the U of A and the Tucson community with a statue, according to a statement from Director of Athletics Dave Heeke on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Sporting events affected by severe weather in East Texas and the Gulf Coast region.
David Kelly and UA tight end Glenn Howell ('85) are back for a seventh season analyzing every step of UA Football.
Zona Volleyball Club's 17-1 team went undefeated in winning their division at USA Volleyball's Girls Junior National Championships.
Twenty-fourth ranked Arizona Volleyball went 2-1 at the LUV Invitational.
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."
A Houston police officer drowned in flood waters over the weekend, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle.
WAFB’s Kiran Chawla and Rick Portier are embedded with the group “Cajun Navy 2016.” The same group helped rescue numerous people during the August 2016 flood in south Louisiana. They are now helping to rescue people in metro Houston, Texas. Follow Kiran Chawla on Facebook for more remarkable live videos of rescue efforts. Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.
A close family friend allegedly abducted the girl, strangled her and threw her off a bridge.
