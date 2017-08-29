Oro Valley boy honored for helping save his mother's life - Tucson News Now

Oro Valley boy honored for helping save his mother's life

ORO VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

From the OVPD Facebook page:

We want to share a cool story about a brave little boy. Chi was a passenger in the backseat of his car going to school last week. 

While traveling on La Canada, his mom suffered an unavoidable medical emergency and fell unconscious. Chi quickly unbuckled, jumped in the front seat and steered the idling car. He yelled for help and construction workers nearby ran along side of the car, while giving instructions to "step on the left pedal". 

The car came to a stop and his mother was attended to by the Fire Department. She recovered and joined Chief Sharp,Town Council members and numerous OVPD staff for a presentation in honor of Chi's bravery. 

Chi was given the Chief's, Mayor's and OVPD challenge coin so he may remember the exceptional courage he demonstrated. 

Thanks to Chi, his family and friends for allowing us to recognize this sweet boy.

