Ft. Huachuca to hold anti-terrorism and force protection exercise next month

Fort Huachuca will be holding it annual anti-terrorism and force protection full-scale exercise on Thursday, Sept. 7, according to a news release.

Those who access the base should be aware of the possibility of increased security measures and delays a access control points that include base gates during the exercise.

Residents and personnel are advised to plan accordingly and to give their full cooperation during the exercise.

While the base is making every effort to limit the amount of disruption to organizational missions and services, knowledge gained through this exercise is critical to the installation remaining prepared and responsive in the event of a real emergency.

No details of the scenario will be released prior to the exercise in order to enhance the degree of realism.

This training enables leaders to evaluate skills necessary to respond to increased threats or emergencies and execute sustained operations at heightened levels to validate Fort Huachuca's ability to respond to events with or without warning.

The purpose of the exercise is to identify strengths and weaknesses in providing a safe and secure environment for Fort Huachuca residents and personnel, and to reinforce the strong relationships with community partners, non-governmental organizations and the private sector, including employing mutual aid and assistance and providing interoperability.

The exercise will use selected standards from the Homeland Security Exercise and Evaluation Program as a metric to measure the installation's readiness and response capabilities.



Updated exercise information will be posted on Channel 97 (the Commander's Access Channel), the U.S. Army Fort Huachuca Facebook page, @Fort_Huachuca on Twitter and the Critical Information Hotline (520) 538-4636.

