Pima County hoping to pass explosive target ordinance

Pima County and a National Rifle Associate board member have wrapped up talks on a new ordinance which will restrict the use of exploding targets which are thought to be responsible for two fires this year.
The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) Tucson VA campus is looking to hire experienced Nurse Practitioners, Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses and Nursing Assistants in a variety of clinical specialties.
Those who access the base should be aware of the possibility of increased security measures and delays a access control points that include base gates during the exercise. Residents and personnel are advised to plan accordingly and to give their full cooperation during the exercise.
Former University of Arizona men's basketball coach Lute Olson will be honored for his significant contribution to the U of A and the Tucson community with a statue, according to a statement from Director of Athletics Dave Heeke on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
A Tucson woman and Mexican teen are facing charges after the teen was found in the trunk of a car at an immigration checkpoint, authorities said.
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.
Charges have been filed against an Arkansas couple accused of committing sexual acts in public places and recording them in Jonesboro.
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.
President Donald Trump says "all options are on the table" after North Korean missile launch over Japan.
A close family friend allegedly abducted the girl, strangled her and threw her off a bridge.
The senior citizens who appear in a now-viral photo showing them submerged in waist-deep water in a Texas assisted-living center flooded by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend have been relocated to a nearby facility and a hospital.
The senior citizens who appear in a now-viral photo showing them submerged in waist-deep water in a Texas assisted-living center flooded by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend have been relocated to a nearby facility and a hospital.