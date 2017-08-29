Casa de los Ninos closing crisis shelter

It has been a part of the community for years and soon it will be closing its doors.

The Casa de los Ninos crisis shelter has helped thousands of children in Tucson. In the fall it will close for good.

The shelter currently has two children. The group says it is a big change from a few years back, when they were taking in 30 children a month into the shelter.

The non-profit told Tucson News Now that they are transitioning to helping families with in home care.

Susie Huhn is the CEO of Casa de los Ninos. She says, this is a bitter sweet goodbye. But they will continue to help children.

"Am I behind the idea of closing shelter? Yes, I do not think congregate care is the best way to care for very young children,” said Huhn.

One of the employees of the shelter understands, but isn’t happy with the closure.

Shawntay Putnam now works at the shelter, however, she spent time there as a baby and as a school-aged child. “We've helped thousands of kids and it’s appalling that the shelter is closing.”

Huhn said, they will try to transition some of the employees to new jobs, but they know some will lose their job. They’re reaching out to those folks to help them with other job opportunities.

