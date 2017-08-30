Pinal Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing boy with autism

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 12-year-old boy with autism.

According to PCSO, Kayden True was last seen getting off at the school bus stop at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29 in the 40400 block of North Las Praderas Street. This is near Ocotillo and Kenworthy Roads in San Tan Valley.

Kayden was last seen wearing a blue and black striped shirt, dark blue shorts, gray and green converse shoes.

Anyone with information on Kayden's whereabouts is asked to call 520-866-5111.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.