Distressing situation for dogs in an east-side home

Kayden was last seen wearing a blue and black striped shirt, dark blue shorts, gray and green converse shoes.
Kayden was last seen wearing a blue and black striped shirt, dark blue shorts, gray and green converse shoes.
Results are coming in from the primary election for three wards in the Tucson City Council.
Results are coming in from the primary election for three wards in the Tucson City Council.
"They're in this non-air conditioned house. It's 102, 103 degree heat. It's hot and they're suffering," said one resident in the neighborhood. "These dogs have basically been abandoned. They're living in their own filth. And their own filth is in this neighborhood right now."
"They're in this non-air conditioned house. It's 102, 103 degree heat. It's hot and they're suffering," said one resident in the neighborhood. "These dogs have basically been abandoned. They're living in their own filth. And their own filth is in this neighborhood right now."
At the Tucson J we create a community for all. We are a center that is open to all, without regard for race, gender, or religious affiliation and are proud to help our Tucsonans strengthen our community.
At the Tucson J we create a community for all. We are a center that is open to all, without regard for race, gender, or religious affiliation and are proud to help our Tucsonans strengthen our community.
It has been a part of the community for years and soon it will be closing its doors for good.
It has been a part of the community for years and soon it will be closing its doors for good.
Parts of southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana are still being deluged with heavy rains from Tropical Storm Harvey, as it slowly moves closer to making landfall again along the Gulf Coast, forecasters said early Wednesday morning.
Parts of southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana are still being deluged with heavy rains from Tropical Storm Harvey, as it slowly moves closer to making landfall again along the Gulf Coast, forecasters said early Wednesday morning.
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.