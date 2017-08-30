Unofficial results are in for Tucson city council primary

Results are coming in from the primary election for three wards in the Tucson City Council.

There are three ward races, but only two are contested.

In the Ward Three race is Paul Durham (D), who appears to be in the lead over Felicia Chew (D) and Tom Tronsdal (D). Whoever wins the primary will face independent candidate Gary Watson in Nov. 7 General Election.

Ward Five councilman Richard Fimbres (D) is running unopposed.

While in Ward Six the Green Party candidate Mike Cease is in the lead over Michael Oatman (GREEN). The winner of this race will face off against Mariano Rodriguez (R), and incumbent Steve Kozachik (D).

