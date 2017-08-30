'Operation School Bus' works to keep your child safe

A Pima County man is facing charges in connection with a shooting at his home in July, authorities said.
The Casa de los Niños crisis shelter has been a part of the community for years and soon it will be closing its doors for good.
Pima County and a National Rifle Associate board member have wrapped up talks on a new ordinance which will restrict the use of exploding targets which are thought to be responsible for two fires this year.
Those who access the base should be aware of the possibility of increased security measures and delays a access control points that include base gates during the exercise. Residents and personnel are advised to plan accordingly and to give their full cooperation during the exercise.
Former University of Arizona men's basketball coach Lute Olson will be honored for his significant contribution to the U of A and the Tucson community with a statue, according to a statement from Director of Athletics Dave Heeke on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days.
After Kevin Hart issued a challenge on social media, many celebrities have donated money to help the victims of Harvey.
Deputies said a woman was headed home with her 11-year-old son when he called 911 about her erratic driving.
Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.
Charges have been filed against an Arkansas couple accused of committing sexual acts in public places and recording them in Jonesboro.
