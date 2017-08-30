'Operation School Bus' works to keep your child safe

Tucson News Now’s Cynthia Washington rode along with deputies as they patrolled Wednesday morning.

The Pima County Sheriff's Deputies are making sure drivers are following the rules of the road around kids as they head to school.

It's all part of "Operation School Bus."

Deputies will be riding on or patrolling near school buses or at different schools to watch for school zone violations.

This week their focus is on Amphitheater School District.

Last week, they spent three days with Flowing Wells School District.

During that time, deputies pulled over 15 drivers for stop arm violations.

They also caught a handful of people speeding in school zones and even stopped one man for an extreme DUI.

