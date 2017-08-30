TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

TOP STORIES

1. Casa de los Ninos closing crisis shelter

It has been a part of the community for years and soon it will be closing its doors.

The Casa de los Ninos crisis shelter has helped thousands of children in Tucson. In the fall it will close for good.

The shelter currently has two children. The group says it is a big change from a few years back, when they were taking in 30 children a month into the shelter.

The non-profit told Tucson News Now that they are transitioning to helping families with in home care.

2. Pima County hoping to pass explosive target ordinance

Pima County and a National Rifle Associate board member have wrapped up talks on a new ordinance that will restrict the use of exploding targets which are thought to be responsible for two fires this year.

"We spend a lot of the year in a very dry environment with a lot of potential fire fuel," said District 2 Supervisor Ramon Valadez, who is leading the call for the ordinance. "This is not an appropriate place and time to be shooting off these exploding targets because they can cause a fire."

Under the ordinance, the sale to minors is prohibited and they can't be used on most public property.

3. Unofficial results are in for Tucson city council primary

Results are coming in from the primary election for three wards in the Tucson City Council.

In the Ward Three race is Paul Durham (D), who appears to be in the lead over Felicia Chew (D) and Tom Tronsdal (D). Whoever wins the primary will face independent candidate Gary Watson in Nov. 7 General Election.

Ward Five councilman Richard Fimbres (D) is running unopposed.

While in Ward Six the Green Party candidate Mike Cease is in the lead over Michael Oatman (GREEN). The winner of this race will face off against Mariano Rodriguez (R), and incumbent Steve Kozachik (D).

HAPPENING TODAY

The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) Tucson VA campus will host a Nursing Recruitment Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the R.E. Lindsey Auditorium at 3601 South 6th Ave. Tucson, AZ.

SAVAHCS is looking to hire experienced Nurse Practitioners, Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses and Nursing Assistants in a variety of clinical specialties.

Nursing applicants are encouraged to bring resumes when meeting with hiring officials.

For more information please call Danamarie Towers at (520) 629-1450 extension 6081 or email Danamarie.Towers@va.gov.

WEATHER

Meteorologist Kira Miner says today will be mostly sunny.

Highs will be near 103 degrees in Tucson.

