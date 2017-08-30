Pima County man charged in shooting

A Pima County man is facing charges in connection with a shooting at his home in July, authorities said.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said Michael Goodwin, 71, was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Aug. 14.

The PCSD said Goodwin got into a confrontation with an undocumented immigrant inside his home in the 13000 block of West Arivaca Road on July 31.

"The victim fled from the residence and ran towards the property gate away from Goodwin," the PCSD said in a news release. "Multiple gunshots were fired toward the fleeing subject with one bullet striking him in the back."

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.