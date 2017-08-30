Pima County man charged in shooting

A Pima County man is facing charges in connection with a shooting at his home in July, authorities said.
A Tucson woman and Mexican man are facing charges after the 18-year-old man was found in the trunk of a car at an immigration checkpoint, authorities said.
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the Circa 79 Salon on River Road between First and La Cañada was robbed twice - once on July 11 and July 12.
A Tucson man was sentenced to more than five years in prison for an attempted bank robbery in 2015.
After concerns about militarized police forces led to limits on surplus military gear for local law enforcement, Trump prepares to roll back those restrictions.
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days.
After Kevin Hart issued a challenge on social media, many celebrities have donated money to help the victims of Harvey.
Deputies said a woman was headed home with her 11-year-old son when he called 911 about her erratic driving.
Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.
Charges have been filed against an Arkansas couple accused of committing sexual acts in public places and recording them in Jonesboro.
