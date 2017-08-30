Pet Pals - Meet King!

This week's Pet Pal is King.

This sweet, 3-year-old boy was brought to The Humane Society of Southern Arizona as a stray.

King is very affectionate and loves to lay down and relax at your feet.

HSSA always recommends any child or animal introductions before an adoption.

If you’d like to meet King call 520-327-6088 or visit www.hssaz.org.

HSSA is also holding a First Aid Class on Sept. 16 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Learn to prevent emergencies, assist vets in treating pets, and save your animal from plenty of other situations.

The class is available for ages 15 and up. The deadline to register online is Wednesday, Sept. 6.

For more information visit https://hssaz.org/event/pet-safety-first-aid-class-september2017/

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.