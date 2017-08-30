Pet Pals - Meet King!

This sweet, 3-year-old boy was brought to The Humane Society of Southern Arizona as a stray. King is very affectionate and loves to lay down and relax at your feet.
This sweet, 3-year-old boy was brought to The Humane Society of Southern Arizona as a stray. King is very affectionate and loves to lay down and relax at your feet.
Could your favorite animal shelter or rescue group use a boost? For the fifth year in a row, animal rescues and shelters of all kinds will compete for the chance to win their share of $25,000, including a $10,000 grand prize, courtesy of Tractor Supply Company’s “Rescue Your Rescue” contest.
Could your favorite animal shelter or rescue group use a boost? For the fifth year in a row, animal rescues and shelters of all kinds will compete for the chance to win their share of $25,000, including a $10,000 grand prize, courtesy of Tractor Supply Company’s “Rescue Your Rescue” contest.
We have two cuties in studio for Tuesday's Tails - Meema and Curry.
We have two cuties in studio for Tuesday's Tails - Meema and Curry.
Wondering how you're going to spend your Labor Day holiday? How about walking with a few furry friends? Pima Animal Care Center is hoping to sign up 200 volunteers to help walk the dogs they have in their shelter.
Wondering how you're going to spend your Labor Day holiday? How about walking with a few furry friends? Pima Animal Care Center is hoping to sign up 200 volunteers to help walk the dogs they have in their shelter.
Audri the heifer and her human, 15-year-old Mitchell Miner, didn't win the blue ribbon at the Iowa State Fair on Saturday, Aug. 12, but a photo of the pair definitely won the internet.
Audri the heifer and her human, 15-year-old Mitchell Miner, didn't win the blue ribbon at the Iowa State Fair on Saturday, Aug. 12, but a photo of the pair definitely won the internet.
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days.
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days.
After Kevin Hart issued a challenge on social media, many celebrities have donated money to help the victims of Harvey.
After Kevin Hart issued a challenge on social media, many celebrities have donated money to help the victims of Harvey.
Deputies said a woman was headed home with her 11-year-old son when he called 911 about her erratic driving.
Deputies said a woman was headed home with her 11-year-old son when he called 911 about her erratic driving.
Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.
Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.
Charges have been filed against an Arkansas couple accused of committing sexual acts in public places and recording them in Jonesboro.
Charges have been filed against an Arkansas couple accused of committing sexual acts in public places and recording them in Jonesboro.