THINK ABOUT IT EDITORIAL: You could lose KOLD on DirecTV in one day

In one day, local DirecTV viewers may experience what millions of other subscribers across the country already have and lose access to their favorite news, weather, and programming.

We have been working hard to reach an agreement to keep on DirecTV's lineup, but time is running out and they have refused to come to a fair agreement to continue carrying us.

It’s unfortunate, but it has happened before.

Since 2015, DirecTV has dropped local channels from their system 14 times, leaving millions of their customers in the dark.

If it happens here, it means you could miss all your favorite CBS shows and our KOLD newscasts.

This matter is very important to us. You are very important to us. And we’re committed to continue working to reach an agreement without any interruption.

The deadline is 11:59pm, Thursday, Aug. 31. Please go to www.ourlocalcommitment.com/kold for more information and learn how you can support keeping KOLD on the air.

And remember you always have choices: we are free over the air, at www.tucsonnewsnow.com/live, on our free news and weather apps, on Roku and also available through other local providers.

