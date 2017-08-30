Brooke Wagner fell in love with Tucson as a kid, visiting the city with her family. Favorite spots include the airplane boneyard and Mini Time Machine.

Brooke is an award-winning communicator with 23 years of media experience. She has worked as a television anchor and reporter in Colorado, Texas, Pennsylvania, and California, but she is thrilled to finally be in Arizona!

Brooke is passionate about telling the stories of those who can’t tell their own. She spent more than a decade working to help place dozens of children in forever homes through the Adoption Exchange. She is also a longtime media ambassador to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, visiting the Memphis facility several times. After receiving life-saving blood transfusions herself, Brooke also became a vocal advocate for blood donation.

Not only has she been awarded several Emmy Awards for Best Newscast and Best Interview, but her peers in the Colorado Broadcasters Association chose her adoption stores for their Best Community Service Campaign Award. She has also been awarded for her health and education reporting, as well as her family money-saving blogs and segments. Brooke loves a good bargain!

Brooke received an honors degree in Communications, with a minor in Latin American Studies, from Southern Methodist University. She grew up in Des Moines, IA, but was born in the Philippines, where her dad was based as a Naval Aviator. Brooke lives in Tucson with her husband, two children, and their Boston Terrier. They can’t get enough of the mountain views, cool wildlife, delicious food, and friendly folks!