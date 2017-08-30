'Support Texas' Tucson T-shirts for Hurricane Harvey relief

"Support Texas." It's a simple message on a T-shirt that one Tucson business is making to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Aladdin Graphics on Tucson's west side is printing the shirts.

The initial batch will be 1,000 shirts, each selling for $20.

The company said at least 85 percent of the proceeds will go the the JJ Watt Foundation in Houston.

The rest will simply cover the cost of making the shirts.

You can buy the shirts online by clicking here.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.