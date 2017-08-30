Group wants to pull plug on TEP rate proposal

Tucson Electric Power submitted the proposal to the Arizona Corporation Commission - asking for revised rates for new solar customers.
The company said at least 85 percent of the proceeds will go the the JJ Watt Foundation in Houston.
A Pima County man is facing charges in connection with a shooting at his home in July, authorities said.
The Casa de los Niños crisis shelter has been a part of the community for years and soon it will be closing its doors for good.
Pima County and a National Rifle Associate board member have wrapped up talks on a new ordinance which will restrict the use of exploding targets which are thought to be responsible for two fires this year.
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.
An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days.
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.
On Wednesday, 19-year-old Lidarious Dixon, made his initial court appearance where he was given a $1 million bond in shooting death of Chelsie Lynn Kirschten.
