Even tires, seats can't hide drugs from CBP canines

Metal collars found to contain methamphetamine on the tires of a Ford Ranger. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Metal collars found to contain methamphetamine on the tires of a Ford Ranger. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Methamphetamine found in the back seat of a Ford Fusion. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Two people were arrested earlier this week after attempting to smuggle methamphetamine across the border into the U.S., thanks to the noses of a couple of U.S. Customs and Border Protection canines.

CBP officers at the Port of San Luis near Yuma stopped a 46-year-old Yuma woman on Monday, Aug. 28, for a secondary search of her 2008 Ford Fusion. According to a news release, a K9 alerted to the back seat of her vehicle, where officers found over 41 pounds of methamphetamine, worth an estimated $123,000.

A few hours later at the same port, CBP officers stopped a 41-year-old Wellton, AZ, man for a secondary inspection of his 1993 Ford Ranger. The CBP K9 alerted to the tires on the truck for possible drugs.

According to CBP, officers found that each tire contained two half-moon metal collars that were filled with methamphetamine. Officers estimated the drugs, weighing in at 25 pounds, were worth an estimated $76,000.

Both suspects are facing charges of narcotics smuggling and were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

CBP officers seized the drugs and both vehicles.

