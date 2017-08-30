Even tires, seats can't hide drugs from CBP canines

Two people were arrested this week near Yuma after attempting to smuggle methamphetamine across the border into the U.S., thanks to the noses of a couple of U.S. Customs and Border Protection canines.
A Pima County man is facing charges in connection with a shooting at his home in July, authorities said.
A Tucson woman and Mexican man are facing charges after the 18-year-old man was found in the trunk of a car at an immigration checkpoint, authorities said.
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the Circa 79 Salon on River Road between First and La Cañada was robbed twice - once on July 11 and July 12.
A Tucson man was sentenced to more than five years in prison for an attempted bank robbery in 2015.
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.
An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days.
Charges have been filed against an Arkansas couple accused of committing sexual acts in public places and recording them in Jonesboro.
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.
