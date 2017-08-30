Sun Shuttle seeking public comments during open house events

Sun Shuttle is hoping to increase its efficiency by making changes to five routes and are hosting several open houses to get public input on those changes.

Recommended changes for specific routes include:

Marana

Routes 411 – Discontinuation of the route is recommended due to low ridership.

Routes 412 – It is recommended to continue most of the current route but to be re-routed at West Linda Vista Boulevard to Marana Outlet Mall. This will eliminate the stops at Thornydale and Tangerine.

Route 413 – It is recommended to continue routing in north Marana, with a new stop at the Marana Outlet Mall. Southbound passengers heading to Regency Plaza can transfer to Route 412. Route 413 will then continue to Arizona Pavilions.

Green Valley/Sahuarita

Route 421 – It is recommended to discontinue the stop at Casa Community Center. The southern-most stop will be at the Walmart off South Nogales Highway. The Green Valley/Sahuarita Dial-a-Ride will still be available to transport customers from the discontinued stops to Walmart at the same fare of $1.75 since both are optional stops. Dial-a-Ride customers can transfer for free with a SunGO card as long as they are going to an Optional Stop.

Oro Valley

Route 401 – Move the stops that are currently on Magee and at CDO High School out to Oracle Road. Travel will remain on Oracle between Magee and Calle Concordia. It is also recommended to discontinue Saturday service as a result of historically low ridership on Saturdays.

Open houses will be held at the following dates and locations:

Tuesday, Sept. 5 ( Routes 412 & 413) from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Marana Municipal Complex – 11555 West Civic Drive, Marana 2nd Floor Conference Center

Routes 412 & 413) from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Marana Municipal Complex – 11555 West Civic Drive, Marana 2nd Floor Conference Center Thursday, Sept. 7 (Route 411) from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Wheeler Taft Library – 7800 N. Schisler Dr., Marana, AZ - Children’s Meeting Room

(Route 411) from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Wheeler Taft Library – 7800 N. Schisler Dr., Marana, AZ - Children’s Meeting Room Monday, Sept. 11 (Route 421) from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Casa Community Center – 780 S. Park Centre Ave, Green Valley, AZ

(Route 421) from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Casa Community Center – 780 S. Park Centre Ave, Green Valley, AZ Tuesday, Sept. 12 (Route 401) from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Holiday Inn Express – 11075 N. Oracle Rd., Oro Valley, AZ

Representatives from the Regional Transportation Authority, Sun Shuttle and Sun Tran will be available to answer questions and concerns about the proposed changes, comments are encouraged.

Those who are not able to attend a meeting can mail in their comments to 3920 N. Sun Tran Boulevard, Tucson, AZ 85705 or email comments to Joanna.grassinger@tucsonaz.gov, or call in comments to (520) 792-9222. Comments will be accepted through Sunday, Sept. 17.



For specific Sun Shuttle information, visit the website at www.suntran.com/sunshuttle, or call the Customer Service Center at (520) 792-9222 (for individuals with TDD equipment, call 520-628-1565). Except on major holidays, the Customer Service Center is open weekdays from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



For requests for reasonable accommodations call (520) 206-8881 at least five days prior to the meeting.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.