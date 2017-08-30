Sun Shuttle seeking public comments during open house events

“MVD is serving more people every year, and adding online options means we get more people out of line and safely on the road,” said MVD Director Eric Jorgensen, in a recent news release.
Sun Shuttle is hoping to increase its efficiency by making changes to five routes and are hosting several open houses to get public input on those changes.
AAA Arizona is offering its "Tipsy Tow" services for Labor Day. Here's how it works.
Edward Rene Bonn has been the City of Tucson Street Maintenance Supervisor for 15 years, and he says this is the worst monsoon he’s seen in his career.
Tucson Police Department detectives have identified a man killed in a pedestrian crash on Friday, Aug. 25, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, TPD spokesman.
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.
An 81-year-old Richland County man trying to stop two men from stealing television sets from a Midlands department store was killed last Tuesday.
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days.
Charges have been filed against an Arkansas couple accused of committing sexual acts in public places and recording them in Jonesboro.
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.
