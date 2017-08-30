McCain set to return to Washington - Tucson News Now

McCain set to return to Washington

Sen. John McCain
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Sen. John McCain, who has been undergoing treatment for brain cancer, will be returning to Washington next week, according to his office.

The office of the Republican senior Senator from Arizona released the following statement on Wednesday, Aug. 30:

"Senator McCain will return to the U.S. Senate next week as Congress begins a new legislative session and looks forward to continuing his work for the people of Arizona and the nation."

