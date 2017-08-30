New Arizona Motor Vehicle Division offices are totally digital

One of several new kiosks with access to ServiceAZ.com (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)

The Arizona Department of Transportation, Motor Vehicle Division is celebrating the opening of a couple of new offices, but there won't be a ribbon cutting at the door, as these now locations are totally digital.

“MVD is serving more people every year, and adding online options means we get more people out of line and safely on the road,” said MVD Director Eric Jorgensen, in a recent news release. “In the most recent fiscal year, our online growth was so great that we basically created the equivalent of two new MVD offices. That means customers in every part of Arizona get high-quality service at their convenience and on their schedule, and we are using taxpayer dollars more efficiently.”

According to an ADOT release, MVD customer traffic for the 2017 fiscal year shows an uptick in online usage at ServiceArizona.com and the kiosks associated with the website, this is equated to the traffic experienced at two large, urban "brick and mortar" MVD offices.

(Source: Arizona Department of Transportation, Motor Vehicle Division)

More than 7.9 million transactions show that customers were using the online site, and kiosks for their vehicle registration renewals, to order specialty license plates, to update insurance information and many other functions. This is an increase of 286,000 online transactions compared to usage in 2016.

According to the release, under the Arizona Management System championed by Governor Doug Ducey, MVD has taken a leading role in implementing new strategies designed to improve customer service. Among those introduced within the last year include providing online appointments for road tests, installing a function to update crucial auto insurance information and allowing veterans’ specialty plates to be ordered online.

The online innovations combined with more efficient operational strategies at physical locations have helped lower the average customer time spent in an urban office to approximately 25 minutes compared to nearly an hour in mid-2016.

For more information: www.azdot.gov/mvd.

