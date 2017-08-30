Back to college after 74-year gap proves you're never too old to learn

This amazing story proves that it is never too late to go back to school and continue your education.

"I'm a 91-year-old freshman at the University of Arizona enrolled in online classes," Jim Chaffins said in a UA News story. "I enjoy it very much, but, like I tell people, it's not the destination. It's the trip. The getting there."

The Navy veteran and Green Valley resident is back in school after a 74-year gap, and is attending the University of Arizona online.

Read more about Chaffins' journey to becoming a U of A student HERE.

