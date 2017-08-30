Back to college after 74-year gap proves you're never too old to - Tucson News Now

Back to college after 74-year gap proves you're never too old to learn

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
91-year-old U of A online student, Jim Chaffins (Source: UA News) 91-year-old U of A online student, Jim Chaffins (Source: UA News)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

This amazing story proves that it is never too late to go back to school and continue your education. 

"I'm a 91-year-old freshman at the University of Arizona enrolled in online classes," Jim Chaffins said in a UA News story. "I enjoy it very much, but, like I tell people, it's not the destination. It's the trip. The getting there." 

The Navy veteran and Green Valley resident is back in school after a 74-year gap, and is attending the University of Arizona online.  

