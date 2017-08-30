UA asking Wildcat fans to help fill equipment truck with supplie - Tucson News Now

UA asking Wildcat fans to help fill equipment truck with supplies for Houston

By Tucson News Now Staff
Equipment truck UA is hoping to fill with donations for Houston. (Source: University of Arizona) Equipment truck UA is hoping to fill with donations for Houston. (Source: University of Arizona)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The University of Arizona is looking for help from all Wildcats, and Wildcat fans in Tucson and across southern Arizona to fill an UA football equipment truck, a 48-foot, Suddath Relocation Systems semi, with supplies for Houston. 

The hope is to fill the truck with hygiene products, cleaning supplies and diapers over the next few weeks, and to drive that truck to hard hit Houston on Sept. 9. 

According to a UA release the truck will be on the east side of Arizona Stadium on National Championship Drive between 6th Street and Enke Drive. Donations will be accepted from Sunday, Sept. 3 to Friday, Sept. 8. 

Volunteers will be available to accept donations at the following dates and times (at the AZ Stadium location): 

  • Sunday, Sept. 3: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Monday, Sept. 4: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Sept. 5: 6-9 a.m. and 3-8 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Sept. 6: 6-9 a.m. and 3-8 p.m.
  • Thursday, Sept. 7: 6-9 a.m. and 3-8 p.m.
  • Friday, Sept. 8: 6-9 a.m. and 3-8 p.m.

Donations will only be accepted through Friday, Sept. 8, so the truck can be prepared to make the trip to Texas.  

Here is a suggested donation list: 

  • New, unused, unopened personal hygiene products
  • New, unused, unopened household cleaning supplies
  • Vinegar to clean mold
  • Mops
  • Brooms
  • Paper towels
  • Toilet paper
  • Cleanup towels
  • New, unused towels
  • Diapers

