UA soccer player thinking about her home in Houston

It has to be hard to see the images of the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. The people being rescued, as well as all the flooded homes and roads.

Although school and soccer are keeping Taryn Siegele busy, she is thinking about her friends, family and the people of Katy, TX and the surrounding areas. Katy is about 25 minutes west of Houston.

Siegele plays forward and mid-field for the Wildcats Soccer team.

She told Tucson News Now, her hometown has seen some pretty bad flooding. However, her home is safe, because it’s on a higher elevation. But her best friend’s home has 6 to 7 inches of water in it. Now her best friend's family is staying with Siegele’s family.

The junior has seen the pictures of the flooding and rescues. She says, it’s sad to see, she never thought that this would happen to the Houston area. The roads that are flooded are ones that she has traveled before.

Siegele says, her coaches and teammates have been great to her. They ask how she is doing and how her family is doing.

She knows, Houston will pull through this.

