UA soccer player thinking about her home in Houston

Although school and soccer are keeping Taryn Siegele busy. She is thinking about her friends, family and the people of Katy, TX and the surrounding areas.
The hope is to fill the truck with hygiene products, cleaning supplies and diapers over the next few days, and to drive that truck full of supplies to Houston on Sept. 9.
The opioid epidemic in America has led to an ever increasing number of parents who won't or can't raise their own children, who are then raised by grandparents.
In one day, local DirecTV viewers may experience what millions of others across the country already have and lose access to their favorite news, weather and programming.
"I'm a 91-year-old freshman at the University of Arizona enrolled in online classes," Jim Chaffins said. "I enjoy it very much, but, like I tell people, it's not the destination. It's the trip. The getting there."
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days.
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.
Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa.
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.
