TPD reaches out with offer of assistance to Houston Police Department

We remain available to fulfill that commitment as part of a coordinated effort with the Houston Police Department and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
We remain available to fulfill that commitment as part of a coordinated effort with the Houston Police Department and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Although school and soccer are keeping Taryn Siegele busy. She is thinking about her friends, family and the people of Katy, TX and the surrounding areas.
Although school and soccer are keeping Taryn Siegele busy. She is thinking about her friends, family and the people of Katy, TX and the surrounding areas.
The hope is to fill the truck with hygiene products, cleaning supplies and diapers over the next few days, and to drive that truck full of supplies to Houston on Sept. 9.
The hope is to fill the truck with hygiene products, cleaning supplies and diapers over the next few days, and to drive that truck full of supplies to Houston on Sept. 9.
The opioid epidemic in America has led to an ever increasing number of parents who won't or can't raise their own children, who are then raised by grandparents.
The opioid epidemic in America has led to an ever increasing number of parents who won't or can't raise their own children, who are then raised by grandparents.
In one day, local DirecTV viewers may experience what millions of others across the country already have and lose access to their favorite news, weather and programming.
In one day, local DirecTV viewers may experience what millions of others across the country already have and lose access to their favorite news, weather and programming.
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days and become a hurricane.
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days and become a hurricane.
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.
A van that was reportedly swept away during by Harvey flooding with six family members still trapped inside has been found, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Wednesday.