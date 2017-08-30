TPD reaches out with offer of assistance to Houston Police Depar - Tucson News Now

TPD reaches out with offer of assistance to Houston Police Department

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Tucson Police Department released the following statement on Wednesday, Aug. 30, offering their assistance to Hurricane Harvey relief in Houston: 

We have all seen the videos and photos out of Texas and the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey. It is during these times of crisis that brings the nation together. This afternoon, the Tucson Police Department reached out to the Houston Police Department to offer our assistance in the form of personnel with police vehicles. 
We remain available to fulfill that commitment as part of a coordinated effort with the Houston Police Department and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Our hearts and minds are with the entire Texas community. 
If you would like to assist, Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild has provided several links on his webpage of how you can help. Please visit his website for more information at https://www.mayorrothschild.com/2017/08/30/hurricane-harvey-how-you-can-help/.   

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly