UA grad Solomon wins Baylor QB job

David Kelly and UA tight end Glenn Howell ('85) are back for a seventh season analyzing every step of UA Football.
David Kelly and UA tight end Glenn Howell ('85) are back for a seventh season analyzing every step of UA Football.
The Wildcats 4th all-time leading passer will play a graduate-season for the Bears.
The Wildcats 4th all-time leading passer will play a graduate-season for the Bears.
Although school and soccer are keeping Taryn Siegele busy. She is thinking about her friends, family and the people of Katy, TX and the surrounding areas.
Although school and soccer are keeping Taryn Siegele busy. She is thinking about her friends, family and the people of Katy, TX and the surrounding areas.