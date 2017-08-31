UA grad Solomon wins Baylor QB job

Anu Solomon is a college starting quarterback again.

The University of Arizona grad has won the job at his new school, Baylor. The Bears open their 2017 season on Saturday against Liberty.

Solomon is playing a lone season in Waco as a graduate-transfer.

He is the Wildcats 4th all-time leading career passer in terms of yards.

He threw for 6,922 yards and 49 touchdowns in three seasons. His 520 yards passing in a dramatic 2014 come from behind win over California is the best mark at UA in a single game.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.