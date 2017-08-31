UA grad Solomon wins Baylor QB job - Tucson News Now

UA grad Solomon wins Baylor QB job

By David Kelly, Sports Anchor / Reporter
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Anu Solomon is a college starting quarterback again.

The University of Arizona grad has won the job at his new school, Baylor. The Bears open their 2017 season on Saturday against Liberty.

Solomon is playing a lone season in Waco as a graduate-transfer.

He is the Wildcats 4th all-time leading career passer in terms of yards. 

He threw for 6,922 yards and 49 touchdowns in three seasons. His 520 yards passing in a dramatic 2014 come from behind win over California is the best mark at UA in a single game.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Wildcat Breakdown

    Wildcat Breakdown

    Thursday, August 31 2017 7:43 AM EDT2017-08-31 11:43:42 GMT

    David Kelly and UA tight end Glenn Howell ('85) are back for a seventh season analyzing every step of UA Football.

    David Kelly and UA tight end Glenn Howell ('85) are back for a seventh season analyzing every step of UA Football.

  • UA grad Solomon wins Baylor QB job

    UA grad Solomon wins Baylor QB job

    Thursday, August 31 2017 6:24 AM EDT2017-08-31 10:24:21 GMT

    The Wildcats 4th all-time leading passer will play a graduate-season for the Bears.

    The Wildcats 4th all-time leading passer will play a graduate-season for the Bears.

  • Arizona State unveils Tillman statue at Sun Devil Stadium

    Arizona State unveils Tillman statue at Sun Devil Stadium

    The walls around Sun Devil Stadium and the new football complex are lined with photos of Pat Tillman. Images of the former player and Army Ranger can be found across the campus and around town, too.
    The walls around Sun Devil Stadium and the new football complex are lined with photos of Pat Tillman. Images of the former player and Army Ranger can be found across the campus and around town, too.
    •   
Powered by Frankly