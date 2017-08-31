TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

TOP STORIES

1. AZ Reps to introduce joint resolution to end inequalities for grandparents raising grandchildren

Arizona Representatives Republican Martha McSally and Democrat Raul Grijalva are teaming up to introduce a joint resolution in Congress to end some of the inequities for grandparents raising children.

The opioid epidemic in America has led to an ever increasing number of parents who won't or can't raise their own children, who are then raised by grandparents.

The pair will introduce a resolution to Congress calling for September to be National Kinship Caregivers month.

2. TPD reaches out with offer of assistance to Houston Police Department

The Tucson Police Department released the following statement on Wednesday, Aug. 30, offering their assistance to Hurricane Harvey relief in Houston.

That statement in part:

This afternoon, the Tucson Police Department reached out to the Houston Police Department to offer our assistance in the form of personnel with police vehicles.

We remain available to fulfill that commitment as part of a coordinated effort with the Houston Police Department and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Our hearts and minds are with the entire Texas community.

3. Local shelter at capacity, immigrants stuck in Tucson after Hurricane Harvey

Casa Alitas, a local organization that helps immigrants, is overflowing as a result of Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath.

Immigrants seeking asylum find themselves at Casa Alitas after they're processed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The organization provides food, shelter, legal assistance and helps them get bus tickets to meet family or a sponsor in another state. Then, they wait for their appearance in front of a judge.

The damage from Hurricane Harvey has left it unsafe for buses to travel east through Texas, leaving some families with no way to continue their journey.

HAPPENING TODAY

The woman accused of stealing more than $10 thousand from a 68-year-old man she was supposed to be caring for is expected in court today.

A Pima County grand jury indicted Christy Randolph last week for theft for kidnapping and abuse of a vulnerable adult.

A silver alert was issued for David Reed in July.

Police said Randolph illegally moved Reed to Florida.

Federal agents found the pair near Orlando.

WEATHER

Meteorologist Kira Miner says today will be sunny with highs near 103 degrees.

