Gas prices climb after Harvey cripples refineries

Drivers across the county are seeing higher prices at the pump following Hurricane Harvey. AAA said the nationwide average his climbed six cents since last week. This is because of the amount
Drivers across the county are seeing higher prices at the pump following Hurricane Harvey. AAA said the nationwide average his climbed six cents since last week. This is because of the amount of refineries damaged by the storm with some having to close or operate at a reduced capacity.
Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.
Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.
The city of Tucson welcomes in the tourists, football weekend after football weekend. As for the size of those crowds, it changes on a weekend-by-weekend basis.
The city of Tucson welcomes in the tourists, football weekend after football weekend. As for the size of those crowds, it changes on a weekend-by-weekend basis.
The organization provides food, shelter, legal assistance and helps them get bus tickets to meet family or a sponsor in another state. Then, they wait for their appearance in front of a judge.
The organization provides food, shelter, legal assistance and helps them get bus tickets to meet family or a sponsor in another state. Then, they wait for their appearance in front of a judge.
We remain available to fulfill that commitment as part of a coordinated effort with the Houston Police Department and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
We remain available to fulfill that commitment as part of a coordinated effort with the Houston Police Department and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.
South Korea's military says the U.S. flew B-1B supersonic bombers and F-35 fighter jets over South Korea in a show of force following North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch.
South Korea's military says the U.S. flew B-1B supersonic bombers and F-35 fighter jets over South Korea in a show of force following North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch.
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days and become a hurricane.
Though it is no immediate threat to land, Tropical Storm Irma is forecast to head west or west-northwest over the next several days and become a hurricane.
Harvey death toll surpasses 30; more fatalities expected in coming days during searches for the missing.
Harvey death toll surpasses 30; more fatalities expected in coming days during searches for the missing.
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.
A jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the obstruction of justice trial for Sidney Moorer.
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.