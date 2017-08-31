Gas prices climb after Harvey cripples refineries

Drivers across the county are seeing higher prices at the pump following Hurricane Harvey.

AAA said the nationwide average his climbed six cents since last week.

This is because of the amount of refineries damaged by the storm with some having to close or operate at a reduced capacity.

As Labor Day weekend approaches, Tucson News Now wanted to know the impact on Arizona, specifically Tucson.

AAA said while we have already seen an uptick at the pump since last week, we will likely not see as much of an increase as other states.

“Arizona should not expect to see as much of an increase as some other places, but we do believe that at least over the next 10 or so days that prices will continue to rise,” said Michelle Donati, with AAA.

Donati added that the longevity of the increase will depend on the restoration process as recovery efforts continue following Hurricane Harvey.

